Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco John's, Ole and Lena's Closing
Two West Fargo Restaurants Closing
She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
UPDATE: Police say woman who stole vehicle threatened to kill officer
Owens mugshot
Wyoming man charged for sexually abusing young Fargo girl
Ben Franklin Elementary School in Grand Forks.
Thousands of dollars worth of damage done to Grand Forks elementary school
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle driver in the hospital after being hit by truck

Latest News

Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
Britney Spears hopes to find out if she can hire her own attorney during her day in court.
Critical hearing for Britney Spears
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
One person is dead after shooting at a Detroit banquet hall Tuesday morning. (Source: WXYZ via...
Victims in Detroit shooting were targeted, police say