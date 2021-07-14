Lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires are having impacts on air quality in Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Burning wildfires in Canada are causing lingering smoke to travel across the U.S.

The smoke has now made its way down into the surface of parts of Minnesota and North Dakota.

“Sometimes it stays aloft, but in this particular case behind the front, the smoke is finding its way closer to the surface. That’s why we are able to smell it and it’s affecting the air quality,” said Carl Jones, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for much of the state including Moorhead, Bemidji, Roseau, and East Grand Forks out of concern for public health.

Health officials say those with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory illnesses should be on high alert.

“It’s an airway irritant. There are little particles in the smoke that would get into the airways and irritate them,” said Dr. Lori Shoman, the respiratory therapist supervisor for Sanford Health. “Anybody who gets shortness of breath should be aware of the conditions outside before they go outside and monitor how they are feeling. If they develop symptoms of shortness of breath or sore throat and it’s kind of getting hard to breathe, think about getting inside and getting into some cleaner air.”

Jones explains pollution in the air is typically gauged by the United States Air Quality Index.

“0-50 there is not a lot of particles within the air, moderate being 51-100, and unhealthy for sensitive groups, which is where we are in right now, is between 101-150,” he said.

Jones believes as the wildfires continue the smoke could lead to air quality levels increasing.

If the index reaches between 151-200, it could mean an impact on the health of the rest of the general public.

Dr. Shoman says even those without a respiratory illness, the change in air quality could have impacts on them also.

“If you are exposed to any irritant for any length of time you could develop those symptoms as well,” she said.

As the number of wildfires sparks up across the country and internationally, experts believe the lingering smoke could stick around in the region.

“We might be dealing with this for almost the duration of the summer. We need a really good rain event to help put out these fires, but until then we might be having more smoke in the forecast,” said Jones.

