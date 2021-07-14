House heavily damaged in north Moorhead

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A home in Moorhead was damaged by fire on the city’s northside Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 7:20 a.m. at 401 17th Street North. That’s in a neighborhood north of Park Christian School.

Moorhead Fire and Moorhead Police responded. The Salvation Army was also on scene to provide support to first responders.

Our Valley News Live crew on scene reports there is heavy damage on the backside of the home.

