BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges

Pendleton trial closing arguments
Pendleton trial closing arguments(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks jury found Salamah Pendleton guilty in the murders of Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s 61-year-old mother, Lola Moore. The verdict was read at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. After nearly 14 hours of deliberation.

Here is a breakdown of the chargers:

  • GUILTY: Murder-Extreme indifference
  • GUILTY: Murder-Extreme indifference
  • GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing
  • NOT GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing
  • GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing
  • NOT GUILTY: Criminal mischief
  • GUILTY: Terrorizing
  • GUILTY: Reckless endangerment
  • GUILTY: Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver-Marijuana

