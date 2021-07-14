BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks jury found Salamah Pendleton guilty in the murders of Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s 61-year-old mother, Lola Moore. The verdict was read at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. After nearly 14 hours of deliberation.
Here is a breakdown of the chargers:
- GUILTY: Murder-Extreme indifference
- GUILTY: Murder-Extreme indifference
- GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing
- NOT GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing
- GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing
- NOT GUILTY: Criminal mischief
- GUILTY: Terrorizing
- GUILTY: Reckless endangerment
- GUILTY: Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver-Marijuana
