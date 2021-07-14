BREAKING: Salamah Pendleton found guilty on 7 of 9 charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks jury found Salamah Pendleton guilty in the murders of Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s 61-year-old mother, Lola Moore. The verdict was read at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. After nearly 14 hours of deliberation.

Here is a breakdown of the chargers:

GUILTY: Murder-Extreme indifference

GUILTY: Murder-Extreme indifference

GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing

NOT GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing

GUILTY: Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing

NOT GUILTY: Criminal mischief

GUILTY: Terrorizing

GUILTY: Reckless endangerment

GUILTY: Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver-Marijuana

