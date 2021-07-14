Assistant Fire Chief dies in ATV crash

DALTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 41-year-old Assistant Fire Chief died early July 11 after hitting a deer in a roll over ATV crash in rural Dalton, MN.

Otter Tail Co. Sheriff’s Department reports alcohol is believed to be involved in the accident.

Jason Krichner leaves behind a girlfriend and 2 children.

In a Facebook post on the Minnesota Public Safety Monitoring Page with over 1,000 reactions and 500 shares, the Dalton Fire Chief asked firefighters and citizens to line the streets July 16 before the funeral to show Kirchner’s family support.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.