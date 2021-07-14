Altru Increases Cost of New Hospital

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru now says it’ll spend even more on its new hospital in Grand Forks.

When the project broke ground in June 2019, the plans called for a $305 million dollar structure. It was then downgraded to a price tag of $250 million. Later, in April 2020, construction was halted completely.

With construction set to resume in October, the price tag has risen even higher. Altru leaders say one of the focuses now is on securing financing. Dave Molmen, Altru’s Interim CEO, says the new hospital is now a $380 million project, and they’re looking for $330 million worth of financing.

The hospital is 18 percent complete. It was originally set to open in 2022. That’s now been pushed back to 2024.

