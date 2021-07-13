Wyoming man charged for sexually abusing young Fargo girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Wyoming man is behind bars at the Cass County Jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl last summer.

36-year-old Stephen Owens is charged with one felony count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Court documents say in June 2020, Fargo Police began investigating a sexual assault report against Owens after a 12-year-old girl stated she had been abused by Owens multiple times over the last few years.

The victim detailed various incidents to investigators from when she was 9-year-old. Documents say during that time, Owens pulled her towel down when she got out of the shower, put his hands up the victim’s shirt, and woke the victim up by putting his hands up her shorts and touching her genitals.

The victim’s mother told investigators that her daughter does not wake easily and feared her daughter could have slept through many other acts of sexual abuse that she was unaware of. Documents say Owens was entrusted to watch over the victim during the overnight hours while the victim’s mother worked.

Owens refused to make a statement to police, documents allege. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison.

