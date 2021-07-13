Advertisement

Wyoming man charged for sexually abusing young Fargo girl

Owens mugshot
Owens mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Wyoming man is behind bars at the Cass County Jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl last summer.

36-year-old Stephen Owens is charged with one felony count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

Court documents say in June 2020, Fargo Police began investigating a sexual assault report against Owens after a 12-year-old girl stated she had been abused by Owens multiple times over the last few years.

The victim detailed various incidents to investigators from when she was 9-year-old. Documents say during that time, Owens pulled her towel down when she got out of the shower, put his hands up the victim’s shirt, and woke the victim up by putting his hands up her shorts and touching her genitals.

The victim’s mother told investigators that her daughter does not wake easily and feared her daughter could have slept through many other acts of sexual abuse that she was unaware of. Documents say Owens was entrusted to watch over the victim during the overnight hours while the victim’s mother worked.

Owens refused to make a statement to police, documents allege. If convicted he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
Woman arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle
Zach and Connor Kvalvog
Moorhead couple files civil rights lawsuit in 2015 crash that killed two sons
Kristie Johnson
VNL loses beloved newscast director to cancer
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Lissette Reinbold
Slain Pennington County woman remembered as ‘strong and wonderful’

Latest News

Kayleigh Holmes was last seen in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue last Monday at around...
Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 17-year-old girl
Kindred Fire Department
Tall crops could cause blind intersections on rural roads
MATBUS is offering free rides to see the Troolwood's production of Cinderella. You just have to...
MATBUS offering free rides to Trollwood’s Cinderella production
Top morning headlines for July 13th, 2021.
Valley Today KVLY - July 13th, 2021