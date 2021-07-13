Thousands of dollars worth of damages done to Grand Forks elementary school

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police say they are investigating a vandalism report they took Sunday morning regarding Ben Franklin Elementary School.

Police say sometime Saturday night, at least six windows, including a window in a door were damaged. Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner says some of the windows damaged were in the courtyard area which means that the person or people involved in the vandalism, damaged the windows after gaining access to the roof of the school. Mark Sanford with the district adds that the those involved were able to scale up some piping on the building and drop into the courtyard. Sanford says rocks, a cinder block and the poles used to hold up a volleyball net were used to damage the windows.

Sanford says they are in the process of installing brand new security cameras, so surveillance video or pictures are unavailable. Dr. Brenner says the windows have been boarded up until they can get the windows replaced.

It is estimated that about $3,000-$5,000 worth of damages were done to the building. Police say the offenses of Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass were committed in this case. If you have any information regarding who the people involved are, you are asked to call police and leave your tip.

