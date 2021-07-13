Advertisement

Taco Bell employee charged with arson after ‘playing with fireworks’ in restaurant

Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12,...
Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday, July 12, 2021.(Source: Nashville Fire Department, Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Taco Bell shift leader is charged with setting a fire at a Nashville-area restaurant after video shows employees with fireworks inside the building, the Nashville Fire Department said.

“Management reported surveillance footage captured employees causing the fire inside the restaurant while playing with fireworks,” an NFD release says. “The employees can be seen locking the doors to the dining room to keep customers from entering the business.”

According to the release, the video then shows workers putting something in a trash can near a door before going outside to record it with their cell phones.

As they saw the trash can start to smoke, they realized they had locked themselves out of the restaurant.

When they couldn’t get back in the store, employees called 911 for help. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

The July 5 fire caused $30,000 in damage.

NFD Fire Investigators charged Courtney Mayes, 25, with felony aggravated arson on Monday. She was booked into the Davidson County jail on a $5,000 bond.

Nashville Fire says the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
Woman arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle
Zach and Connor Kvalvog
Moorhead couple files civil rights lawsuit in 2015 crash that killed two sons
Kristie Johnson
VNL loses beloved newscast director to cancer
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Lissette Reinbold
Slain Pennington County woman remembered as ‘strong and wonderful’

Latest News

Kindred Fire Department
Tall crops could cause blind intersections on rural roads
FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS...
Bezos’ Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to situation at gas station in Wisconsin
MATBUS is offering free rides to see the Troolwood's production of Cinderella. You just have to...
MATBUS offering free rides to Trollwood’s Cinderella production