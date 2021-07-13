Sparklight announces nationwide outage, impacting many customers in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sparklight says they are experiencing a technical issue that is impacting customers being able to use their phone or internet services.

As of 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Sparklight said, “technicians and engineers remain engaged in troubleshooting this issue in order to get services restored as quickly as possible.” It appears the outage has been going on for at least four hours and the cause of the outage has not been determined yet.

Several people living in the Fargo-Moorhead area have reported that Sparklight’s 24/7 national tech support number is also down. Sparklight says if you are experiencing an issue with your service, to let them know at support.sparklight.com.

