Motorcycle driver in the hospital after being hit by truck

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man who was riding a motorcycle is in the hospital after being hit by a truck.

The incident happened Monday morning at 25th Street NE at 12th Avenue NE, about 5 miles south of Emerado.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says John Boury was on his motorcycle heading north on 25th NE. Meanwhile, Michael Garcia was driving a truck and heading east on 12th Avenue NE. Authorities say when the truck crossed the intersection, it collided with the motorcycle.

Boury was ejected and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Garcia was not hurt.

