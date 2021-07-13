MATBUS offering free rides to Trollwood’s Cinderella production

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, MATBUS will be providing LinkFM event shuttle service for the Trollwood musical “Cinderella” at Bluestem Center for the Arts. This service, in conjunction with Trollwood-provided transportation, will help ease congestion in Bluestem’s parking lots.

“This is really going to alleviate a lot of the parking concerns that can happen right at Bluestem,” said Taaren Haak, Marketing Specialist. “We are going to take you right to the front door. You don’t have to walk across a big parking lot.”

As an extension of MATBUS Route 5, LinkFM will offer a continuous loop between the MATBUS shelter at the Azool Hornbacher’s and the Bluestem main entrance. Interested theatergoers can park in the Hornbacher’s lot, then catch LinkFM on 40th Avenue, with pick-up and drop-off locations marked by pink LinkFM signage. Bus riders can also reach the event shuttle on Route 5, which connects to the rest of MATBUS routes at the Marriott transfer hub.

Bus service will begin at 7:00pm and continue as needed throughout the evening until approximately 11:15pm. Performances begin at 8:30pm. “Cinderella” will be on stage July 14st through 17st, July 21st through 24th and July 28th through 31st.

MATBUS is also reminding their passengers that face masks continue to be required on all MATBUS vehicles and property. Masks must cover the face properly, including both the nose and mouth. There will be complimentary masks on board for those who need one.

MATBUS offers rides six days a week until 11:15pm in Moorhead, Dilworth, Fargo and West Fargo. MATBUS also offers unlimited monthly passes for adults for $40.00 a month.

