Local hospitals continue to battle nursing shortages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A nationwide nursing shortage is also impacting hospitals here in the Valley, but officials say it’s nothing new.

While Sanford Health says the staffing crisis started long before the pandemic, there’s no denying covid’s impact. For one thing, many nurses have retired or left the field altogether.

“Of course, losing that experience is tough because we need those experienced individuals to really help and train the new ones that are coming in,” Theresa Larson, Sanford’s Vice President of Nursing said.

At the same time, Larson says the pandemic has also inspired many people to decide to pursue a career in healthcare.

For Sanford, Larson says their most significant staffing impacts are seen in the emergency room, ambulance services and inpatient care. She added Sanford is also seeing a shortage of phlebotomists and respiratory therapists for the first time.

“Right now, the demand and the volume are significantly higher than we’ve seen in the past,” Larson said.

Larson says the shortage does impact the hospital’s ER wait times, but she says the time and day of the week also play a large role in how long a patient may have to wait.

“I think one of the challenges is the volume is staying higher day by day versus sometimes we’ll have a dip. Whereas it’s really a higher, steady volume so we do see wait times in the ER go up with that,” she said.

Meanwhile, across the street at Essentia Health, officials say it’s not the ER where they’re feeling the hurt.

“In fact, that’s one of our very stable areas. So our wait times have not been affected,” Nicole Christensen, Essentia Health’s Chief Nursing Officer said.

Christensen says both operating room and critical care nurses are feeling the most shortages right now.

“I wouldn’t say it’s out of this world high, but it is at a concerning level that we are monitoring every single day,” Christensen said.

Christensen says Essentia averages around 30 to 40 vacancies which they try to combat with monetary incentives and specials to get others to pick up shifts. Sanford says they do the same, but as Larson points out— It’s all a balancing act.

“I think you can offer a lot of incentive to get people to work, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not tired and we need to find a way to make sure that their wellbeing is at the top of the list,” Larson said.

Both women say a large amount of international and traveling nurses play a vital role in helping keep the ship afloat. They say each hospital also work closely with local nursing students to get them prepared and through the door come graduation.

“It used to be after graduation you would start applying. Now we see nurses in their senior year applying,” Christensen said.

Both Christensen and Larson emphasize while their hospitals are shorter on staff, patient care is and will always be the top priority.

In an effort to continue to combat staff shortages, Sanford is hosting a hiring fair next Tuesday, July 20 at the Delta Hotel at 1635 42nd St. SW. All are welcome.

