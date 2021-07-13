Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She drove recklessly on 32 Ave, eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.
Woman arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle
Zach and Connor Kvalvog
Moorhead couple files civil rights lawsuit in 2015 crash that killed two sons
Kristie Johnson
VNL loses beloved newscast director to cancer
After 20 years of serving the Fargo-Moorhead area, Cajun Cafe closes its doors for good.
The ‘best breakfast in town’ closes its doors
Lissette Reinbold
Slain Pennington County woman remembered as ‘strong and wonderful’

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Wisconsin sheriff: Gas station victim was executed
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed