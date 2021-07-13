Jury begins deliberation in Pendleton murder trial

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Closing arguments in the Grand Forks double murder trial of Salamah Pendleton began July 13.

The prosecution argued Pendleton is guilty of the murders of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and the defendant’s mother, Lola Moore, in the May 27, 2020 shootout.

In the closing arguments, State’s Attorney Carmell Mattison relied heavily on the body camera footage and bullet trajectories.

“When they [the deputies] get in the apartment, for the next 14 minutes, the officers did everything they could to get the defendant to come out that bedroom without anyone getting hurt,” said Mattison. “But the defendant had already made up his mind on how this day was going to end, and it wasn’t going to end peacefully.”

The defense attorney began his closing argument stating if anything, Pendleton is guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of his mother and officer Holte.

He went on to say there is “no dispute” over who killed officer Holte, and it’s “apparent” Pendleton is responsible for the death of his mother, but he asked the jury to consider perspective and sequence before reaching their verdict.

Pendleton is facing a total of 9 felony charges:

Murder-Extreme indifference Murder-Extreme indifference Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing Attempted murder-Intentional or knowing Criminal mischief Terrorizing Reckless endangerment Possession with intent to manufacture or deliver-Marijuana

Closing arguments finished late Tuesday morning and the jury is deliberating. Valley News Live will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest as soon as the jury comes to a verdict.

