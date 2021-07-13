Advertisement

Grand Forks School Board Planning Another Vote

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community has spoken, and the Grand Forks School Board is deciding how to respond.

At its meeting Monday night, several board members spoke at length about what went wrong during last month’s referendum vote, and where to go from here. (Click here to view that story.)

Now, the board is focusing solely on the question of the 10-mill increase for the district’s building fund.

That portion of the ballot fell short of the necessary ’60% of the vote’ by only a small margin.

The finance committee is suggesting September 28th for the next vote, keeping the amount of mills they’re asking for the same. The board will discuss this again at its next meeting in two weeks.

If the next vote also fails, there has to be a full calendar year before another vote can take place.

