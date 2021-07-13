FDA issues warning of rare nerve disorder linked to J & J vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is now being linked to a rare disease that has the FDA flagging for concern.

“With vaccines, especially new ones, we have always discovered these kinds of things they can cause different abnormalities,” said Tyla Maddock, a Fargo resident.

The disorder is called Guillain Barre Syndrome and is known to occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves.

Symptoms can typically start with minor numbness of the hands and feet, but can lead to more severe effects.

“Some people will end up in the hospital and can take several weeks or months to recuperate. Really, the biggest concern is if it goes up high enough that it can actually get to your diaphragm then you are going to quit breathing and you will have to be put on ventilation or a respirator,” said Dr. Richard Vetter, the chief medical officer for Essentia Health.

About 100 cases out of 13 million doses of the J & J vaccine have been associated with the disorder.

Research has shown out of those cases the development of the disease typically impacted men over 50.

Dr. Vetter explained why these cases may have occurred.

“From a vaccine perspective, it’s probably the immune response triggered by vaccines that somehow developed antibodies that also attack the nervous system,” he said.

This syndrome has also been linked to other antiviral medications like the influenza vaccine and its connection has been on the FDA’s radar for quite some time.

Dr. Vetter says this additional warning could lead to more people becoming hesitant to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine, but in this case, he says taking the vaccine would still be beneficial to public health.

“We still think the vaccine and the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risk by a significant amount,” he said.

Some people agree that taking the vaccine leads to seeing the bigger picture.

“Just get vaccinated. Not just for yourself, but for everyone else. It’s just a question of selflessness and whether or not you’re willing to do something so minor or so small just to prevent more sadness and grief,” said Maddock.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.