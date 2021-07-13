Fargo Post 2 Head Coach Luke Rustad passes 400 career wins

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the storied history of Fargo Post 2 Legion Baseball, only two coaches have ever reached 400 career wins. The Newest Member of that extremely exclusive club is current coach Luke Rustad, who recently oversaw his 400th win, a milestone he didn’t even know was approaching.

“I started to think about it like, we played pretty good guys let’s go get some lunch.” Coach Rustad said, “But Coach Linstaedt had something to say. He said I know you don’t keep track of that guys but this was Coach Russ’ 400th victory. It’s cool. I think it’s awesome I’m glad I’ve been able to have success and to have been around some great kids who have worked hard to help me get there.”

Rustad has been leading the Post 2 Varsity Squad for nearly a decade, winning six state championship, a region title, and a runner-up finish in the World Series in the process. When we asked him the secret to that longetivity, he gave credit elsewhere.

“I give credit to my wife, being supportive and understanding that this is a passion of mine. I give credit to my dad who for the first few years I was coach was my assistant.” Rustad said. “My daughter is the one I miss more stuff from because she’s a soccer player and that clashes with baseball season. But she understands and I can tell she’s proud of me. And I’m just blessed to have such good people around me.”

Dedicating your summers to Baseball for this long requires a special level of commitment. Rustad looks to continue giving back and adding to the proud tradition of Post 2 Baseball.

“I love Legion Baseball. You represent your community.” said Rustad. “You get to be with the players. The bus rides are awesome. I think there’s a lot of good that goes into it and I just think there’s a team-first mentality. I really enjoy being a part of it.”

Rustad is second in team wins behind Jerry Harter, who spent 29 years as head coach, and compiled 1,199 wins.

