Fargo Police will report hate crime data to City Commissioners

FARGO CITY COMMISSION
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fargo City Commissioners have directed the police department to present them with hate crime findings.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the reports will help determine whether the city’s ordinance on hate crimes is effective.

The chief says 11 cases were investigated as potential hate crimes this year, “but through the course of the investigation none of those could be shown to be hate crime related in terms of the ability to prosecute them.”

