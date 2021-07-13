Bemidji Police needs help locating missing 17-year-old girl

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old teenager.

Kayleigh Holmes was last seen in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue last Monday at around 4:00pm. It appears that Holmes left the area voluntarily. At this point in the investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious.

Holmes has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts and a tie dyed shirt with white shoes. Holmes has pierced ears, a nasal septum, a five inch scar on her left forearm and a line tattoo on her middle finger. Holmes may be headed to the Net Lake/Duluth area.

Anyone with information regarding Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

