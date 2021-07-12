Woman arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after stealing and crashing a vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 18 St S Monday around 12:53 p.m.

The victim told officers he was checking on a woman, later identified as Jaime Mae Singer, on the side of the road when she got into the driver’s seat of his car.

When he confronted her, Singer kicked him in the chest and drove away.

While the officers were investigating, the vehicle came back to the area.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but took off.

She drove recklessly on 32 Ave S from 18 St eventually leaving the road and crashed into a fence.

Singer was arrested for robbery, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and contact with bodily fluids.

