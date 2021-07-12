VNL loses beloved newscast director to cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Our Valley News Live family has lost a longtime employee and friend to many.

Kristie Johnson worked at VNL for 20 years.

While she wasn’t in front of the camera, she made the magic happen behind the scenes.

She was most recently a newscast director for our evening shows.

Kristie was half marathoner, and enjoyed vacationing with her sister Tammy, who also used to work at Valley News Live.

Kristie battled breast cancer for 19 months.

She was just 42 years old when she died last week.

Her funeral is Monday in her hometown of Verndale, MN.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

https://www.karvonenfuneralhome.com/obituary/Kristie-Johnson

