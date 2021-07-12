Advertisement

Three years later, Fargo Police continue to search for information on Brenda Kartes’ death

Brenda Kartes
Brenda Kartes(Fargo Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been three years since Brenda Kartes walked away from Center Inc. in Fargo and disappeared.

Fargo Police say they, along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Homeland Security and FBI continue to investigate her death.

Kartes checked out of Center Inc. on July 12, 2018, to go to a local park but didn’t return as scheduled. Her remains were found on August 22, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery.

Fargo Police are asking anyone with information on Kartes’ death to submit a tip by texting FARGOPD to 847411 or call the criminal investigations unit at 701-241-1405.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after motorcycle collides with pickup truck
Man gets ejected from motorcycle in head-on collision with a van near Northwood
Kristie Johnson
VNL loses beloved newscast director to cancer
Gold fish in a tank.
‘Nothing good can come from it’: Why you shouldn’t release your gold fish into the wild
Police lights
Motorcycle rollover on Highway 113 in Becker County

Latest News

Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Aftermath of the fire which destroyed Gigi's Playhouse and several other businesses on May 11,...
60 days after devastating fire, Gigi’s Playhouse continues on the road to rebuild
City of Grand Forks transitions to Passport Parking.
Pay for parking in Grand Forks using new Passport Parking app
Mr. Food - Cauliflower & Broccoli Salad - July 12
Mr. Food - Cauliflower & Broccoli Salad - July 12