Three years later, Fargo Police continue to search for information on Brenda Kartes’ death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been three years since Brenda Kartes walked away from Center Inc. in Fargo and disappeared.

Fargo Police say they, along with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Homeland Security and FBI continue to investigate her death.

Kartes checked out of Center Inc. on July 12, 2018, to go to a local park but didn’t return as scheduled. Her remains were found on August 22, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery.

Fargo Police are asking anyone with information on Kartes’ death to submit a tip by texting FARGOPD to 847411 or call the criminal investigations unit at 701-241-1405.

