Slain Pennington County woman remembered as ‘strong and wonderful’

PENNINGTON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A mother of four is being remembered tonight after investigators say she was killed by her husband late last Friday in rural Pennington County.

The hunt is still on for the suspect, 44-year-old Erik Reinbold. The U.S. Marshals Office has deemed Reinbold as ‘armed and dangerous,’ and are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Reinbold is the primary suspect in slaying of his wife Lissette.

“Don’t remember Lissette because of her husband, or what happened to her, the tragedy. I want everyone to remember her as this strong, independent woman who dedicated her entire life for her kids,” Jolene said. Valley News Live is only using her first name out of safety concerns she and her family have with Mr. Reinbold still on the run.

Jolene and Lissette Reinbold met nearly seven years ago through their daughter’s dance studios. As Jolene puts it, the rest is history both for their daughters and each other as they became more inseparable as the days went on.

“We were not friends. We were sisters. We would go to Mexican restaurants, we would go anywhere together and we would always introduce ourselves, ‘Yeah, she’s my sister,’” Jolene smiled.

Jolene describes Lissette as strong and wonderful. She says Lissette was always putting others before herself, especially her kids.

“She would be taking care of the farm place, she cut the grass, she had three jobs, she would take the kids here and there. Her kids were the most important thing in her life,” Jolene said.

Lisette’s oldest just turned 14, with the youngest only 7-years-old.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that. It was pretty bad. I didn’t want to believe that she was gone,” Jolene said.

She says while she understands many are angry and sad over the loss of Lissette, what’s important now is to remember and to try to emulate all the good that Lissette was and the light she brought to the world.

Official funeral plans have not yet been decided for Lissette.

If you have any information on Erik Reinbold’s whereabouts, you’re not to approach him and instead call 218-681-6161 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.