Pay for parking in Grand Forks using new Passport Parking app

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting on Monday, July 12, people can pay for parking in Grand Forks using a mobile app called Passport Parking.

The City of Grand Forks and Grand Forks Police Department just transitioned to the new parking permit and enforcement software. Passport Parking is a mobile payment application that’s free to download at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The app enables drivers to pay for hourly or daily parking in the downtown parking ramps. If you’re looking for longer-term parking, you can purchase a monthly or annual permit online at this link.

The City of Grand Forks will utilize Passport for both online permitting and parking enforcement.

