New bikeway coming to West Fargo

This bike route will add connectivity between 13th Avenue East and 7th Avenue East. Starting today, 10th Avenue East will be closed for two weeks for the bikeway route installation project.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo is adding a new bikeway route after identifying a new for one in the community.

This bike route will add connectivity between 13th Avenue East and 7th Avenue East. The route will run along drain 45. Starting today, 10th Avenue East will have a road closure for the bikeway route installation project. The work is expected to last two weeks, until July 23rd.

The estimated cost for this project is $600,000. Drivers in the area should remember to adjust their travel plans according while remembering the three S’s, check your speed, space and stress.

