Neighbors raising money to support West Fargo family that lost house in a fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a house fire on Thursday in West Fargo, ND, neighbors in the area are rallying to help raise support. The Tollefsons held a lemonade stand during the weekend and brought in over $1,000 for the Petersons.

“It’s like another way to make people happy and stuff.” said Crosby Tollefson, who helped run the lemonade stand.

In what started as a small project, the Tollefsons saw more and more money come into help one of their neighbors. Whether it was from people buying lemonade or others in the community donating money to help out, Brent Tollefson was impressed by the response.

“We had people reach out saying, ‘Hey, how can we give?’. And it even snowball even further, like our hometown people are like, ‘Like here let me Venmo you some money.’.” said Tollefson.

The Tollefsons’ children spent time outside selling lemonade and helping out a family in their neighborhood. They also viewed this as a valuable lesson for them to learn, which culminated with the two families meeting on Sunday.

“They made a point to come and say thank you to our kids and shake our kids’ hands which was really incredible.” said Denise Tollefson.

On Thursday night, the West Fargo Fire Dept. responded to a call on Eighth St. W. where they battled flames from a house and a garage. Both were deemed a total loss, however in the wake of the damage, the community is surrounding the Petersons who lost their home.

“We’ve never met them, we found that they’re a mile away and in our neighborhood and it just doesn’t matter if you’ve met people or not that’s just like Fargo-Moorhead and they come stop by and we give them hugs as if you’ve known them forever.” said Denise Tollefson.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. For more information, click here.

