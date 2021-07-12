Motor fire breaks out at CHS asphalt plant near Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Grand Forks Fire Dept. responded to a call for a grass fire off N. 42nd St. The incident took place at the CHS asphalt plant, where crews found a heating oil circulation pump motor.

GFFD was able to determine that the fire was caused by an overheated electrical motor. The damage is estimated to be under $3,000. Besides GFFD, Altru paramedics, Grand Forks Police Dept. and CHS personnel responded to the incident.

