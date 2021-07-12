Moorhead couple files civil rights lawsuit in 2015 crash that killed two sons

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A civil rights lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota by the parents of two teens killed in a crash on Interstate-94 in 2015.

Ray and Katherine Kvalvog name Christopher Nellermoe, Kent Hennestad, Josh Lee and Tim Kerr, who were all employed at Park Christian School at the time. The lawsuit also names Rodney Eichens, Brian Cheney and Matthew Langer, who worked for the Minnesota State Patrol at the time.

Zach Kvalvog was 18-years-old and Connor Kvalvog was 14-years-old when they were involved in a crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota, just after 9:00 a.m. on June 23, 2015.

The boys were traveling to a basketball tournament in Wisconsin with fellow Park Christian players and coaches Josh Lee and Tim Kerr. Zach was driving his parents Dodge Ram pickup with Connor and two other teammates as passengers.

The lawsuit alleges Kerr led the three-vehicle caravan, followed by Lee and then the Kvalvog vehicle. The lawsuit also notes that Kerr passed a semi, Lee passed the same semi, but cut it off, causing the semi to swerve into the passing lane where the Kvalvog vehicle was.

Zach Kvalvog wasn’t able to avoid the crash. The truck rolled, became airborne and the roof was ripped off by the guard rail wire. The two other passengers were ejected from the truck and survived. Zach died while still strapped inside the truck. Connor was ejected and later died from his injuries.

The lawsuit alleges the coaches didn’t render aid or check on the players after the crash, and lied to law enforcement about facts of the crash.

Another claim listed in the lawsuit is that Eischens has a history of mixing business and personal relationships which, in this case, is relevant because he had relationships with leadership at Park Christian School and its administrators.

The Kvalvogs allege the crash report prepared by Eichens contained inaccurate information and misleading conclusions. Adding, that statements were either taken from the other teammates involved in the crash and not used, or not taken at all.

The Kvalvogs lost a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against Park Christian and Lee.

