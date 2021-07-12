LinkFM offering free rides to the Downtown Fargo Street Fair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re heading to the Downtown Fargo Street Fair, and don’t want to worry about parking, you can get a free ride on LinkFM.

LinkFM will provide service every day during the Street Fair, which runs July 15-17:

• July 15 – 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

• July 16 – 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

• July 17 – 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Visitors may park at the Moorhead Center Mall and catch the LinkFM event bus at the shelter in the east parking lot. Booths hosted by local radio stations will be available for visitors to register for prizes. Several air-conditioned buses will connect the Moorhead location directly to the heart of the Street Fair.

LinkFM will also have three buses on route each day, with a bus arriving approximately every 7 minutes. Pink LinkFM signs will show each of the 13 bus stops on the route. View the event route map on matbus.com.

All MATBUS fixed routes will also be half-fare on July 15 and 16 and free on Saturday, July 17. As a reminder, face coverings are still required on all MATBUS vehicles.

