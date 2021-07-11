Advertisement

One person dies in rollover crash in Backus, MN

Police lights
Police lights(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Backus, MN.

The Cass County MN Sheriff’s Office stated the accident occurred a little after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Pine Mountain Lake Road in rural Backus, MN.

Once on the scene, deputies found a 1994 Chevy Suburban, which they learned had left the road before rolling over.

First responders were able to locate the 26-year-old, male driver of Maple Grove, MN.

It appeared he had suffered severe injuries and responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen Driver Dies in Walsh County Crash
City of Burnsville
This is what can happen when you release your goldfish into the wild
Man dies after motorcycle collides with pickup truck
Teddy Danielson is back in West Fargo, ND after battling a brain tumor.
After battling a brain tumor, West Fargo’s Teddy Danielson returns home
Erik Reinbold
Manhunt underway in homicide investigation

Latest News

Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bemidji
Gold fish in a tank.
‘Nothing good can come from it’: Why you shouldn’t release your gold fish into the wild
News - Experts warn against dumping gold fish into the wild - July 10, 2021
News - Experts warn against dumping gold fish into the wild - July 10, 2021