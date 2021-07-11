One person dies in rollover crash in Backus, MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Backus, MN.

The Cass County MN Sheriff’s Office stated the accident occurred a little after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched for a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Pine Mountain Lake Road in rural Backus, MN.

Once on the scene, deputies found a 1994 Chevy Suburban, which they learned had left the road before rolling over.

First responders were able to locate the 26-year-old, male driver of Maple Grove, MN.

It appeared he had suffered severe injuries and responders attempted lifesaving efforts on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

