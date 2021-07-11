‘Nothing good can come from it’: Why you shouldn’t release your gold fish into the wild

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gold fish seem like an easy pet to handle, however according to experts the fish itself is difficult to manage and there are reports that people are dumping them into local lakes and ponds. The Dept. of Natural Resources for Minnesota and North Dakota want to remind the public that the dumping of gold fish into the wild is illegal.

“If someone has a gold fish that they need to dispose of, then dispose of it just like you would with any other kind of trash and put it into your trash can and dispose of it properly versus releasing it potentially into the wild.” said Doug Leier.

Doug Leier is an outreach biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish, and is saying that gold fish have many of them concerned for the ecosystem because it is unknown of what impact their impact can be.

“It’s the unknown, the potential virus, the potential disease, the potential contamination that may harm the natural ecosystem versus somebody just thinking well our gold fish got too big, we’re moving, we’re leaving this apartment, we’re leaving this house, we’ll just dump it into this pond in our back yard.” said Leier.

A recent example of a gold fish being found in the wild was in Burnsville, Minnesota where they caught an oversized one in a lake. The Dept. of Natural Resources considers the species to be invasive and they can reproduce quickly and survive harsh conditions.

City of Burnsville (City of Burnsville)

“The bottom line is there’s nothing good that can come from it. There’s nothing beneficial whatsoever.” said Leier.

DNR recommends people to find other means of disposing of the fish rather than dumping it into local water ways.

