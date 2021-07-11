Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Bemidji

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Bemidji.

The incident happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m. along Highways 197 and 71.

Justin Partridge, 30 of Mounds View, MN, was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He was traveling west towards the intersection of Highways 197 and 71.

Authorities say a vehicle in front of the Harley hit its brakes causing the Partridge to do the same.

This resulted in the motorcycle tipping over on its side causing Partridge to roll away from the Harley.

Partridge suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

