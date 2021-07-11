Motorcycle rollover on Highway 113 in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies responded to a rollover motorcycle accident on Highway 113 in Becker County, MN. 56-year-old Douglas Jon Allen was taken to an Essentia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report states that alcohol was not a factor.

The North Memorial Ground and Air, White Earth PD and the Carsonville Fire and Rescue had units respond to the accident.

