Advertisement

Motorcycle rollover on Highway 113 in Becker County

Police lights
Police lights(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies responded to a rollover motorcycle accident on Highway 113 in Becker County, MN. 56-year-old Douglas Jon Allen was taken to an Essentia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The report states that alcohol was not a factor.

The North Memorial Ground and Air, White Earth PD and the Carsonville Fire and Rescue had units respond to the accident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bogart
Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce
City of Burnsville
This is what can happen when you release your goldfish into the wild
Erik Reinbold
Manhunt underway in homicide investigation
Teen Driver Dies in Walsh County Crash
Police say Robert Burr was arrested for kidnapping a girl on July 8.
Police: Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a girl

Latest News

Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
News - Experts warn against dumping gold fish into the wild - July 10, 2021
News - Experts warn against dumping gold fish into the wild - July 10, 2021
Man dies after motorcycle collides with pickup truck
Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday- Part 2 July 10, 2021
Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday- Part 2 July 10, 2021