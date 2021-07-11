Advertisement

Man gets ejected from motorcycle in head-on collision with a van near Northwood

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was ejected from his motorcycle following a head-on collision with a van.

The collision happened Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. between Highway 15, near mile marker 119, and 25th Street NE.

44-year-old Shane Brantl of Reynolds, ND, was driving a 2021 Chevy Express van and was turning left to go onto 25th Street when 33-year-old Paden Fetting of Sharon, ND, was riding his 2007 Suzuki G60 motorcycle at an unknown rate of speed.

Fetting then struck head-on into Brantl’s vehicle causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle.

Fetting was taken to Altru Hospital by ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.

Brantl was unharmed in the crash.

Fetting is facing pending charges.

The NDHP is still investigating the crash.

