Man dies after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 74-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Detroit Lakes.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday, just after 4:30, along Highway 34 and Highland drive.

The man was traveling on his motorcycle going east on Highway 34.

A 2021 Dodge Ram, driven by 37-year-old Elizabeth Schenatzki of Ogema, MN, was also going east when both vehicles collided with each other.

The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released.

37-year-old Travis Bertek of Montevideo, MN, and 37-year-old Luke Weidmann of Detroit Lakes was also riding in the pickup at the time of the crash.

All three passengers in the pickup were unharmed in the crash.

