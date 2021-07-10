Advertisement

Teen Driver Dies in Walsh County Crash

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 15-year-old boy is dead after crashing his vehicle in Walsh County. It happened just before 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The name of the driver is not being released. He was driving a 2006 Impala on 58th Street NE, southeast of Pisek, when police say he lost control of the vehicle. He entered the north ditch, struck a section line approach, and overturned multiple times. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bogart
Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce
police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension
Police say Robert Burr was arrested for kidnapping a girl on July 8.
Police: Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a girl

Latest News

Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Hawley's Hanson signs with Canaries
Augie's Parker Hanson shines in debut with Canaries
Hawyley’s Hanson signs pro contract
6:00PM Sports July 9
6:00PM Sports July 9
6:00PM News July 9 - Part 1
6:00PM News July 9 - Part 1