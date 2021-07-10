Teen Driver Dies in Walsh County Crash

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 15-year-old boy is dead after crashing his vehicle in Walsh County. It happened just before 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The name of the driver is not being released. He was driving a 2006 Impala on 58th Street NE, southeast of Pisek, when police say he lost control of the vehicle. He entered the north ditch, struck a section line approach, and overturned multiple times. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.