WONDERFULLY WARM WEEKEND

SUNDAY: Dry conditions continue into Sunday along with sunny skies and temperatures mostly in the 80s. Some may see temperatures in the low 90s. Winds will be fairly light from the southwest.

MONDAY: The work week is off to a quiet start! Temperatures remain warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. Much of the day will be on the sunny side until a weak cool front moves through later in the day and brings a slight chance for scattered thunder showers.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will bring temperatures just a pinch cooler for Tuesday but we remain in the mid 80s. Later in the day, there is a chance for showers and possibly a rumble of thunder, but at this time it mostly looks to impact our southernmost counties. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday with temperatures another pinch or two cooler - in the 70s and 80s - with a chance of showers to the south.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Sunny and dry skies return to wrap up the business week! Above-average temperatures also return as we are looking at highs near 90 both days and into the weekend ahead.

SATURDAY: Dry skies along with a few passing clouds. Warm! Temperatures near 90.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 61. High: 88.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Slight chance of a stray shower/storm. Low: 62. High: 89.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Chance of spotty showers and storms south. Low: 64. High: 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Chance of spotty showers, mainly south. Low: 63. High: 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. Low: 61. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Sunshine. Warm. Low: 63. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Hot. Low: 65. High: 90.