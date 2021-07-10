Hawyley’s Hanson signs pro contract

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hawley, Minnesota’s Parker Hanson has made it to the professional ranks after a successful college career wrapped at Augustana this spring.

He signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries this week and saw his first action Wednesday. The pros are no cakewalk but Hanson knows a thing or two about life’s challenges, born without a left hand he’s been rising to those challenges his entire life, and this has been no different.

“I mean, it was exciting because I had basically said that I wanted to sign with the Canaries or Redhawks in Fargo,” Hanson said Thursday.

That call came from Mike Meyer. The Manager of the Canaries.

“We’ve been looking for some arms. We’ve been struggling on the mound as of late so,” Meyer said. “Just trying to find anyone we can to come out and get us some outs.”

And Meyer was impressed with what he saw.

“He got in the game yesterday and he did great,” Meyer said. “Six innings, four hits, two runs, one earned. So he had a great outing for us.”

“It took me by surprise almost. Just that I’m playing professional Baseball,” Hanson said of the achievement. “I’d say that first batter I faced I had some nerves but after that I just got into compete mode because I didn’t want to let the team down. I just showed them what I was capable of.”

While Parker had a great professional debut he doesn’t want to stop there.

“I don’t want to be done yet,” Hanson said. “Just one outing is a good outing but hopefully I can keep playing here through the summer.”

And it looks like that’s going to happen.

“We saw enough yesterday, my pitching coach and I were like, we’re going to put this guy in the rotation,” Meyer said of Hanson. “He attacks batters, he wasn’t afraid, and we’ll see what happens. He has earned it and hopefully, he can go back out there and give us another quality start.”

No matter what happens moving forward Parker Hanson continues to inspire everyone around him.

“Watching Parker do his craft and knowing what he had to do to get to this spot, That’s an inspiration to all of us,” Meyer said. “If you want to do something and you want to be special at something keep grinding keep working. And when things don’t go right that’s ok

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.