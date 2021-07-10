After battling a brain tumor, West Fargo’s Teddy Danielson returns home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether it’s singing with his parents or playing with his friends, four-year-old Teddy Danielson is living his best life after battling his brain tumor. After facing uncertainty in 2020, Teddy is back home in West Fargo, ND.

“Got to go home after I was in the hospital for a long time.” said Teddy Danielson.

In late October, a tumor was discovered in Teddy’s brain which was causing problems for the then three-year-old. He would have eye pain, throwing up and the tumor was blocking spinal fluid. After emergency surgery, the doctors at the Mayo Clinic were able to save Teddy’s life.

“We learned how incredibly strong Teddy is, we’ve learned that he just rolls with it.” said Ross Danielson.

For his parents Jessica and Ross Danielson, they had to face the ups and downs of the past ten months. Through surgeries, uprooting their lives to Rochester, MN and being strong for their son that had been through a lot for such a young age. What brought them joy was watching their son go from extremely sick in October to running around with his friends in July.

“Even though we were at the Mayo Clinic for so long and we got to know everybody, it’s still home and we have our home base and our family, our community which has been unbelievable rallying behind Teddy.” said Jessica Danielson.

While their journey is far from over, Teddy will no doubt continue to be brave and keep on singing.

”It’s time to say helloooo!” sang Teddy.

Teddy will be having more tests done in September.

For more information on Teddy’s journey, you read it here on his GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.