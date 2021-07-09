Advertisement

West Fargo house is considered to be a total loss

House fire in West Fargo
House fire in West Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 8:00 Thursday night, the West Fargo Fire Department was called to the 5300 block of Eight St. W. for a report of a house fire. When emergency crews got to the home, they saw that the attached garage was fully engulfed in flames and was spreading to the attic.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but stayed on scene for nearly three hours looking for hot spots. The house and garage is considered to be a total loss and five people and one pet are displaced.

How the fire started exactly is still under investigation.

