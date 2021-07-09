Ten days to enjoy the Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is back and it is bigger than ever before. The Red River Valley Fair is bringing ten exciting days of rock concerts, varieties of food and much more.

From July 9th until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food will be available. A variety of food vendors will be at the Red River Valley Fair. In addition to the usual corn dogs, cheese curds, etc., you will find fried pies, oof-da tacos, knoephla, cheesebuttons, kuchen, and much more.

The Grandstand entertainment are as follows:

· Friday, July 9: Skillet

· Saturday, July 10: Chris Young w/ Michael Ray

· Sunday, July 11: Styx

· Monday, July 12: Renegade Monster Trucks

· Friday, July 16: Ratt/Quiet Riot/Kix

· Saturday, July 17: Trace Adkins

Grandstand entertainment is included with gate admission, which can be found below:

· Adult (ages 12+): $12.00

· Child (ages 6-11): $6.00

· Children ages 5 & under get in for FREE.

· Free gate admission is available weekdays (Mon-Thurs) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Main Gate.

The Mega Ride Pass gives ticket holders TEN days of unlimited fun at the Red River Valley Fair.

· 10 days of UNLIMITED carnival rides

· 10 days of FREE gate admission

· 10 days of GRANDSTAND entertainment

· Mega Rides Passes cost $80.00. During the fair, prices will go up, so get them today.

The full schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.