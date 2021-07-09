Advertisement

Ten days to enjoy the Red River Valley Fair

From today until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food will be available. Each night will bring entertainment, including Skillet, Chris Young and Trace Adkins.
From today until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food...
From today until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food will be available. Each night will bring entertainment, including Skillet, Chris Young and Trace Adkins.(KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is back and it is bigger than ever before. The Red River Valley Fair is bringing ten exciting days of rock concerts, varieties of food and much more.

From July 9th until July 18th, exhibits, rides, livestock, entertainment, midway shows and food will be available. A variety of food vendors will be at the Red River Valley Fair. In addition to the usual corn dogs, cheese curds, etc., you will find fried pies, oof-da tacos, knoephla, cheesebuttons, kuchen, and much more.

The Grandstand entertainment are as follows:

· Friday, July 9: Skillet

· Saturday, July 10: Chris Young w/ Michael Ray

· Sunday, July 11: Styx

· Monday, July 12: Renegade Monster Trucks

· Friday, July 16: Ratt/Quiet Riot/Kix

· Saturday, July 17: Trace Adkins

Grandstand entertainment is included with gate admission, which can be found below:

· Adult (ages 12+): $12.00

· Child (ages 6-11): $6.00

· Children ages 5 & under get in for FREE.

· Free gate admission is available weekdays (Mon-Thurs) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Main Gate.

The Mega Ride Pass gives ticket holders TEN days of unlimited fun at the Red River Valley Fair.

· 10 days of UNLIMITED carnival rides

· 10 days of FREE gate admission

· 10 days of GRANDSTAND entertainment

· Mega Rides Passes cost $80.00. During the fair, prices will go up, so get them today.

The full schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
The food truck fest will have 11 specialty food vendors offering culinary dishes from cheese...
First food truck festival of the year
Police lights graphic
Man injured in boating accident, alcohol believed to be factor
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home

Latest News

Police say Robert Burr was arrested for kidnapping a girl on July 8.
Police: Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a girl
RedHawks to retire Laber's number 19
RedHawks to retire Laber's number 19
Payton Otterdahl prepares for Tokyo Olympics
Otterdahl prepares for Tokyo, aims to medal in shot put
Jake Laber (Credit: FM RedHawks)
RedHawks to retire Jake Laber’s number 19