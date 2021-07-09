RedHawks to retire Jake Laber’s number 19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No pitcher in RedHawks team history has spent more time on the mound than Jake Laber. Laber is the only pitcher in team history to start 100 games and holds the RedHawks records for wins, starts, and innings pitched. And for his accomplishments, he will now be the last RedHawks player to wear the number 19.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced Thursday that Jake Laber’s number will be retired during a pregame ceremony on Monday, July 19th at Newman Outdoor Field.

A hometown favorite, Jake graduated from Fargo North High School with many pitching records. He also played American Legion baseball for Fargo Post 2 and was a standout for NDSU. Jake’s professional career started with the RedHawks in 2008 after graduating from NDSU, and after a year in the Frontier League he returned to Newman Outdoor Field. Laber was one of the Northern League’s top pitchers, and he led the RedHawks to their second of back-to-back Northern League titles in 2010.

“Jake Laber embodied everything this organization stands for both on and off the field,” said RedHawks General Manager Matt Rau. “It’s a great honor for the RedHawks to guarantee that the number 19 and the memory of Jake will always have a presence at Newman Outdoor Field.”

Laber set the team wins record on the final day of the 2014 season, when he pitched eight shutout innings against Sioux Falls at Newman Outdoor Field. The “Laber Day” game capped a career that saw him top the 10-win mark three times in five full seasons with F-M. Laber passed away unexpectedly in 2016. He remains the most prolific pitcher in RedHawks history.

Jake joins Jeff Bittiger (35) and Joe Mathis as the only RedHawks players to have their numbers retired. Jackie Robinson (42) and Roger Maris (8) also have numbers retired by the team.

