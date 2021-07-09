Otter Tail County man sentenced to over 7 years in sex abuse case

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Otter Tail County man was sentenced to 90 months in prison, after previously admitting to sexually abusing young girls.

Charles Johnson was originally charged with six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct. On Friday, July 9, he was sentenced to one of the second degree charges. Court documents show the other six charges were dismissed.

Johnson will receive credit for the 333 days he has already spent in jail.

According to court documents, Johnson admitted to police that in the summer of 2017 he was touching himself under a blanket in the living room when the two young victims, ages two and three, pulled the blanket off. Johnson says he directed the victims to ‘assist’ him. Johnson told officers similar situations happened two other times that week.

You can read more about this case in Valley News Live’s previous coverage.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.