Advertisement

Otter Tail County man sentenced to over 7 years in sex abuse case

Charles Johnson
Charles Johnson(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An Otter Tail County man was sentenced to 90 months in prison, after previously admitting to sexually abusing young girls.

Charles Johnson was originally charged with six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct. On Friday, July 9, he was sentenced to one of the second degree charges. Court documents show the other six charges were dismissed.

Johnson will receive credit for the 333 days he has already spent in jail.

According to court documents, Johnson admitted to police that in the summer of 2017 he was touching himself under a blanket in the living room when the two young victims, ages two and three, pulled the blanket off. Johnson says he directed the victims to ‘assist’ him. Johnson told officers similar situations happened two other times that week.

You can read more about this case in Valley News Live’s previous coverage.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension
Fargo woman leads police on high speed chase
Fargo woman leads police on high-speed chase in Wisconsin
The food truck fest will have 11 specialty food vendors offering culinary dishes from cheese...
First food truck festival of the year

Latest News

James Bogart
Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce
NDT - Baxstar Fishing & Outdoors - July 9
NDT - Baxstar Fishing & Outdoors - July 9
NDT - Bear Creek Winery Part 2- July 9
NDT - Bear Creek Winery Part 2- July 9
NDT - Daily Motivation- July 9
NDT - Daily Motivation- July 9