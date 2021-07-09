Manhunt underway in homicide investigation

PENNINGTON CO. Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies, are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous and also tied to a homicide investigation.

Deputies say 44-year-old Erik James Reinbold is a person of interest in a homicide that happened in rural Pennington County on Friday, July 9th.

If you see Reinbold, you are asked not to approach him and to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161 right away.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.