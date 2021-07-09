Advertisement

Manhunt underway in homicide investigation

Erik Reinbold
Erik Reinbold(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON CO. Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies, are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous and also tied to a homicide investigation.

Deputies say 44-year-old Erik James Reinbold is a person of interest in a homicide that happened in rural Pennington County on Friday, July 9th.

If you see Reinbold, you are asked not to approach him and to call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 218-681-6161 right away.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home
James Bogart
Court documents say man stabbed woman with scissors at Fargo hotel after she told him she wanted a divorce
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension
Police say Robert Burr was arrested for kidnapping a girl on July 8.
Police: Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a girl

Latest News

House fire in West Fargo
West Fargo house is considered to be a total loss
City of Burnsville
This is what can happen when you release your goldfish into the wild
Robert Burr
Man told 6-year-old girl they were going to get ice cream after alleged abduction, court documents say
Tab Benoit
Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit playing The Hall at Fargo Brewing