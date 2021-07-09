Man told 6-year-old girl they were going to get ice cream after alleged abduction, court documents say

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documents filed Friday afternoon say around 4pm Thursday, Grand Forks Police responded to a report of a child abduction in the 900 block of Belmont Road.

A 6-year-old girl told police she was picked up by a man, later identified as 52-year-old Robert Burr, while she was playing near an alley with her friends and placed into his front passenger seat. Court documents say as the man drove off, he told the girl they were going to get ice cream. The girl told police she started crying and screaming for the man to take her home. Court documents also say the man dropped the girl off in the same alley he picked her up in.

Police say based on vehicle description given from all of this kids involved, they were able to find the man in a parking lot at 2309 South 12th St. The girl was brought to the location of where Burr was located and she told police, “that is his face”.

Burr is now facing one count of kidnapping, which is a class B felony.

