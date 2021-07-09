Man searches for dog after temporary foster fails bring her back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man reached out to our whistleblower hotline wanting help finding a dog he says he is trying to get his dog back after fostering the animal with someone on social media, who turned out to be a scammer.

David White says he adopted the dog from a woman on the Fargo-Moorhead Free Pets Facebook group page.

He says after bringing the dog home, he realized it was not a great fit.

The plan was to return the dog, but the original owner could not pick up the dog immediately.

The man used the same Facebook group to search for a 24-hour foster and came across another woman willing to take the dog in.

When the time came for the dog to go back to her original owner, the foster failed to return her and cut off communication with everyone involved.

“We want the dog to go back to her rightful owner. We want to make sure she is safe and taken care of. We don’t know where she is, we don’t know if she is being taken care of,” said White.

A report has been filed with the Moorhead Police Department.

The dog’s name is Luna and is a Husky mix with light-colored eyes.

There could be a chance the dog was dumped in the neighborhood.

If you see her or are contacted on social media regarding Luna, you are asked to call police.

