Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a juvenile

Robert Burr was arrested for kidnapping a juvenile on July 8.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is now in jail after abducting a juvenile.

GFPD says they were dispatched to the 900 block of Belmont Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Through a preliminary investigation, it was found an unknown man had forced a female child into his vehicle before driving off.

The juvenile was later found unharmed a short distance from the location of the abduction.

The victim and other witnesses of the incident were able to give police a suspect and vehicle description.

The suspect was later identified as 52-year-old Rober Burr of Grand Forks.

Burr was located and arrested without incident.

He is facing one count of kidnapping, which is a class B felony.

Information has been turned over to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for consideration of formal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is encouraged to contact GFPD by calling 701-787-8000 or by submitting a tip on the department’s Facebook page or website.

