Advertisement

GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks. GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They’ll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

For more information about auto recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

police lights graphic
Multiple agencies respond to farmstead burglary, perimeter set in corn field
House fire in West Fargo
Fire Damages West Fargo Home
The food truck fest will have 11 specialty food vendors offering culinary dishes from cheese...
First food truck festival of the year
Police lights graphic
Man injured in boating accident, alcohol believed to be factor
Africa Nightclub
‘Ah, so happy’: Residents react a week after controversial nightclub’s liquor license suspension

Latest News

Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of Samuel Olson, her boyfriend's 5-year-old...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of Samuel Olson, her boyfriend's 5-year-old...
Girlfriend charged with murdering Texas man's 5-year-old son
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business