GF kidnapping suspect already convicted of trying to abduct woman off nature trail in 2017

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court records show the man at the center of a Thursday evening kidnapping investigation in Grand Forks has already spent time behind bars for similar crimes and has admitted to enjoying watching kids.

52-year-old Robert Burr is charged with kidnapping and felonious restraint, both felonies, after police say he abducted a 6-year-old girl near an alleyway in the 900 block of Belmont Road just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Grand Forks Police say it was all hands on deck when the call came over their radios, as calls like that are rare.

Court documents say the six-year-old girl was playing outside with her friends when she was picked up and put into the front passenger seat of Burr’s vehicle before being driven off.

The young victim told investigators Burr said he was going to get ice cream with her. Documents say the victim cried and screamed at Burr to take her home, which Burr did just minutes later.

Grand Forks Police say it’s important to talk with your kids about what to do if they ever find themselves in a similar situation. Officials say it’s never too early or too late to bring it up, and emphasize being passive and compliant is not what’s best in a situation like this.

“That attention is not wanted. I would tell my children to make as much noise as possible. I don’t want them to think that it’s just comply and go. Cause a fuss, cause a ruckus, get someone’s attention. The whole goal is to have somebody go, ‘that doesn’t seem right, and I’m going to call the police,” Lt. Jeremy Moe said.

Burr is now behind bars for a similar crime he’s already been convicted of on the other side of the river just a few years ago.

The incident happened on the Greenway bike path in East Grand Forks back in late-June of 2017. Documents say a woman was rollerblading when she was rear-ended by Burr on his bicycle and the two crashed. Burr apologized before trying to grab and lift the victim, and Burr later drug the woman into tall grass and trees. Documents say Burr told the victim to shut up and stay still, as well as punched her in the nose and mouth. The victim screamed and eventually Burr fled the scene.

Documents say when police interviewed Burr’s girlfriend at the time, she reported Burr did not work that day and was very frantic. The woman stated Burr was drinking that day, came home frantic and shaved off his beard. She also stated she later found a shirt in the garage with cockle-burrs on the back. Burr told his girlfriend he ‘liked to watch kids at the pools and on the Greenway.’

Burr later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to just under two years in prison.

If found guilty in Thursday’s case, Burr faces up 10 years in prison.

